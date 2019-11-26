MU High School Graduates Receive Diplomas

COLUMBIA - MU High School graduates earned their diplomas Saturday, with 17 of 94 students in the graduating class attending the ceremony at Memorial Union.

MU High School, an online alternative to traditional high school learning, has now conducted 13 graduation ceremonies since originating in 1999. Students at the ceremony on Sunday hailed from all over the world-- one student even traveled from Sri Lanka to get her diploma.

Benjamin Clark drove from Tulsa, OK., with his family for the ceremony. He said he will attend the University of Oklahoma next year and will be enrolled in the honors college.

And now that the big day finally came, he had one word to describe the experience.

"Liberating," Clark said.