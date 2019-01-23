MU Holds Public Forum for Chancellor Search

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri held a public forum Thursday to get input in the search for a new chancellor.

UM System President Tim Wolfe started the forum by speaking to the crowd of 50 for around ten minutes, explaining the process of finding a new chancellor.  He also outlined some of the input he was looking for, like what qualities, competencies, and attributes the public believe is important in a chancellor.

This public forum comes after current Chancellor Brady Deaton announced his retirement earlier this year.  

Multiple MU faculty members spoke at the forum.  Several said they wanted what they called a "diverse" chancellor.

This was the second of two public forums held on the Chancellor Search. Wolfe said he would like to choose a candidate by December.

