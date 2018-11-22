MU Hosts National Eating Disorder Awareness Events

COLUMBIA - National Eating Disorder Awareness Week runs from February 24th through March 2nd.

The theme for this year is "I Had No Idea" which focuses on the impact this disorder can have on families, friends and individuals.

The goal of the week is to help inform as many people as possible about the disorder and to discuss the stigma the disorder has currently.

All 50 states participated in the awareness week last year. MU is participating in the week again this year with many events.

Tuesday, the Women's Center invites people to make "body positive" buttons to wear. That night there will also be an event in the Student Center. Alumni from the Castlewood Treatment Center will give personal testimonies about their battle with the disorder.

Alumni Director Nancy Finefield will also be there to tell the signs of an eating disorder and how you can get help.

The awareness flyer includes all the events that will happen this week on MU's campus for national eating disorder awareness.