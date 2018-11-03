MU hosts weekend full of events leading to Mondays solar eclipse

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri will host and sponsor numerous events this weekend leading up to Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Events kicked off Friday with a celestially themed concert by the Odyssey Chamber Music Series. On Saturday, MU will host several seminars and guest professors discussing various topics relating to the eclipse.

MU professor Angela Speck will present “Science in the Dark: What Scientists Study During the Eclipse.” She said she will discuss scientific topics people tend to forget about during the eclipse.

“You can learn about the sun, learn about how gravity might shift during the eclipse, you can learn about how the atmosphere behaves, and you can even learn how animals will behave during the eclipse,” Speck said.

She also said many more scientists, aside from astronomers, study solar eclipses.

“People think about eclipses being just astronomy, but it really cuts across sciences like ecology, atmospheric science, and meteorology,” Speck said.

The Laws Observatory in the physics building on the MU campus will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday night, the MU and Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri Concert will present space-inspired works by John Williams, Ola Gjeilo and Erik Esenvalds.

A watch party on campus for the eclipse on Monday will wrap things up for MU’s events.