MU raises more than $8 million in inaugural Mizzou Giving Day

COLUMBIA — Various MU colleges and organizations will have more money in their budgets after the university's inaugural Mizzou Giving Day raised close to $8.3 million from nearly 3,600 donations.

During a 24-hour period from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Thursday, people donated money to the MU organization or college of their choice.

The College of Veterinary Medicine raised the most money — more than $2 million. The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, the College of Engineering and the College of Education also broke the $1 million mark. Student Affairs had the most contributions with 733 donations.

"We're very excited about the results," said Todd McCubbin, the executive director of the Mizzou Alumni Association.

He said though there was not a hard monetary goal, the results exceeded expectations.

As a part of Mizzou Giving Day, donors could choose which college or organization they wanted to donate to by going to the event's website. The minimum donation was $10, but according to McCubbin there were multiple donations of more than $1 million.

"It was such a positive day for the University of Missouri, especially in the social media realm," McCubbin said.

"I'm grateful for the tremendous grass-roots outpouring of support from our Mizzou family," said Tom Hiles, the university's vice chancellor for advancement, in a press release.

Next year's Mizzou Giving Day has not been scheduled, but they plan to do it again.

