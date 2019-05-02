MU Softball defeats OU

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The No. 5 Missouri softball team eliminated the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon 4-1. Chelsea Thomas pitched seven innings for the Tigers against 29 batters for six strikeouts, six hits and one earned run. The win for Thomas ties her with the Missouri single season record with her 32nd win of the year.

Missouri got things started in the bottom of the second as Catherine Lee hit a lead-off single to center. Princess Krebs was then walked giving Missouri runners on first and second. Shana White, who was pinch running for Lee scored off a wild throw to third giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, an Oklahoma error gives Missouri an unearned run as Krebs scores extending the lead to 2-0.

Nicole Hudson got a lead-off double to get things going for the Tigers in the sixth. Next pitch, Ashley Fleming advances after being hit by a pitch giving Missouri runners at first and second. Both runners would advance from Lee's bunt before scoring after the Sooners didn't cover home plate. Missouri lead 4-0 at the end of the sixth.

In the seventh inning, Oklahoma's Dani Dobbs hit a walk-off homer to put the Sooners on the board 4-1. The momentum kept going having the tying run at the plate after two singles and a Missouri error put runners on second and third but the Tigers held off to beat Oklahoma for the third time this season.

Oklahoma joins Oklahoma State as the second team to be eliminated from the Women's College World Series. The Tigers now face Baylor in another elimination game on Saturday night at 8:30 P.M. on ESPN2. The winner heads to the Women's College World Series Final Four.