MU+STREET+PARTY

COLUMBIA - Mid-America Harley-Davidson played host to the 12th annual Street Party with the proceeds benefiting the MU Children’s Hospital Saturday.

Families of all ages enjoyed crafts, games, raffles and food at the event. Yet, Jeanne Campoli-Mason had something else in mind when it came to her favorite part of the event.

“Kids mean everything to me. You can’t do enough for kids and that’s why I started this,” Campoli-Mason said. “This started from a number of children that all wanted to do different crafts and games. And so they tell what they want and I put it together for them.”

The MU Children’s Hospital Mascot TJ the Tiger made a special guest appearance at the party. The mascot helps children get well in the hospital by providing support and teaching them how to take care of themselves.

The event is put on entirely for free and funded by donations.

“Making at least one day that they have fun doing whatever they want. No cost just have a good time, make crafts and do games. It’s all for them.” Campoli-Mason would later add.

There were jars scattered around the event site for attendees to donate to the MU Children’s Hospital.

The Street Party ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.