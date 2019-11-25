MU Students Hear From Officials About Affordable Care Act

COLUMBIA - More than one month after the rollout of the online marketplace for health insurance launched, many Americans are still having trouble using the website and others don't know much about the new law either. An MU group, Tigers Against Partisan Politics, hosted a regional Health and Human Services director and a Primaris navigator to speak to students about the Affordable Care Act.

Stephene Moore, the HHS regional director, explained the overall details of the Affordable Care Act while Jeremy Milarsky, the Primaris Navigator Manager gave enrollment details.

Milarsky explained the role of navigators in Missouri, since it is one of the only states to require licenses for navigators and limits navigators from helping people choose a plan. Navigators in Missouri show people the options available to them under the ACA.

Devin Kelsey, an MU student and officer for the Tigers Against Partisan Politics group, said he was happy with the turnout. He said a lot of people of all different ages still have questions about what the changes from the ACA mean to them.

"Given that I do try to read about it some here and there but even then, like tonight, you know it was a 30 minute discussion, plus questions and answers, and, like, I learned quite a few things I did not know before," Kelsey said.

Milarsky addressed the problems people have seen from the website and said the website works as a door to the marketplace which is the store.