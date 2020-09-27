MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety

COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU campus.

The group, the Missouri Coalition for COVID-19 Safety, is hosting the sit-in to share concerns about COVID safety on campus. 

The coalition compiled a list of 12 demands for the university. The list includes:

  • A tuition freeze and reduction in tuition for virtual classes for the fall semester.
  • Increased COVID-19 testing and transparency with case and testing data.
  • Expanded capacity and quality of isolation housing to extend to students without residential services contracts.
  • A pivot to fully online instruction.
  • Permission for students to remain in dorms in the event that classes move entirely online and a refund of the housing contracts of students who choose to return home.
  • Protection of the job security and benefits of all staff, faculty, and undergraduate and graduate student workers in cases of threatened revenue reductions.
  • Protection of academic and campus programs serving marginalized students and faculty and public reporting in cases of revenue reductions.
  • Permanent removal of the Thomas Jefferson statue from Mizzou’s cam.
  • Renaming of the Miller Nichols Library on UMKC’s campus.
  • Unmerging of the positions of Mizzou Chancellor and UM System President.
  • Removal of Mun Y. Choi from leadership positions within the UM System.
  • Protection of the rights of staff, faculty, and student employees to speak critically about university policies and activities.

The sit-in starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and ends around 1 p.m. The group said social distancing and masks are required. There will also be guest speakers beginning at noon.

