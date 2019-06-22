MU workers demand 'livable wage'

COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri workers and the union representing them are held a demonstration Thursday to demand higher wages. While the demonstration did not change the board's decision on wages, the group said it hoped to raise awareness.

The group calls itself "15 for Mizzou." The union Laborers Local 77 represents it. It is demanding the university pay all of its workers a living wage, which it considers to be $15 an hour.

The group walked from Traditions Plaza to Memorial Union, where the MU Board of Curators meeting was happening.

Eric Scott, a representative of Laborers Local 77, said MU has a special responsibility to raise wages because of its role in the community.

"This is our region's biggest employer," Scott said. "This is the center for economic life and cultural life and all sorts of other things here in Columbia and they should just be paying their workers a living wage."

Alex Berman took part in the demonstration. She said she does not think the board has the right priorities.

"It's ridiculous that they would put profit over people in such a way. These are human beings that are devoted to the community," Bergman said.

In the past, MU has met with the workers to bargain about wages. In April, MU spokesperson Christian Basi told KOMU the issue is more complicated than it appears.