Multiple agencies search for a man in connection five fires

Related Story

COOPER COUNTY - Multiple agencies search for a man in connection to five fires on Saturday evening. 

According to the Cooper County Sheriffs Office multiple fires were set around the same time just outside of Boonville and the are actively searching for one man in connection to all of them.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms assisting Cooper County authorities in the search. Three troopers are on the ground looking for the man and they also confirmed that they have their aircraft involved in the search. 

KOMU 8 News will continue to update you with confirmed information. 

News

Multiple agencies search for a man in connection to five fires
Multiple agencies search for a man in connection to five fires
COOPER COUNTY - Multiple agencies search for a man in connection to five fires on Saturday evening. According to... More >>
4 years ago Saturday, September 19 2015 Sep 19, 2015 Saturday, September 19, 2015 6:49:00 PM CDT September 19, 2015