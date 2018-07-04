National Education Organization Sues Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY - The National Council on Teacher Quality filed a lawsuit against Lincoln University over access to university records. In November, the organization requested records from Lincoln University including course syllabi.

Records such as course syllabi are private documents that are produced and controlled by the professors that make them. This means they would not be provided to NCTQ.

The education group revised the initial records request after talking to the university's records office and was told they would be billed $842.60. NCTQ said it paid those costs and received 10 documents excluding the course syllabi. However, the education group claimed the documents given to them could be easily found by searching the school's website.

Missouri's Sunshine Law ensures the right to public access to public records. NCTQ is seeking a full refund for that records request plus court costs.