National Women Build Week Wraps Up in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Women from all over mid-Missouri teamed up to build a home for one local family. The women built this home as a part of National Women Build Week, which takes place from May 5th until May 13th.

The national week is a Habitat for Humanity initiative sponsored by Lowes. Habitat for Humanity says it expects ten thousand women to take part in building projects throughout the week.

This year's theme for the week was "the build generation." The main goal of the project is to recruit young women, ages 18-24, for Habitat projects.

Habitat for Humanity's main mission is to create affordable housing nationwide.