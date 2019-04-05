National Young Readers Week underway

COLUMBIA - Daniel Boone Regional Library will hold events throughout the week to promote reading for young readers. The library is promoting National Young Readers Week.

The library hosted several reading groups Wednesday morning. The theme was "wild animals" with librarians reading to kids and parents. Activities include reading stories aloud, songs, and fingerpainting.

Jonathan Shoff, a children's librarian at the library, said he was excited to promote children's reading. He said he sees potential in the week ahead.

"We're big on promoting early literacy skills," Shoff said. "We talk about phonological awareness, and the joy of reading, and print awareness and voculary."

The library holds "Family Story Time" events on weekdays for kids ages 2 to 5, toddlers, and babies.

"It's very important to start on those literacy skills, even in the womb," Shoff said. "We promote reading to your baby while you're pregnant. It's never too early to start."

The library will host a fairy-tale themed costume night Thursday and an event about snacks called "Kids in the Kitchen" Saturday. Monday, the library will host a stage production of "The Wind in the Willows."

Pizza Hut and the Libary of Congress co-founded National Young Readers Week in 1989.