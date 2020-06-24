NCAA Tournament Show

COLUMBIA - It's March Madness time once again as the NCAA released its 2017 championship bracket on Sunday evening. Sorting through the madness, four members of the KOMU 8 Sports department made a hybrid bracket for their picks in this year's tournament.

Some teams who could be sleepers (teams who do better than expected) according to the KOMU 8 Sports team include:

UNC Wilmington

SMU

Middle Tennessee State

Michigan

While we didn't agree on every pick, Tyler Murry, Chris Turner, Corey Miller, and Jacob Kornhauser agreed some of the tournament favorites include:

North Carolina

Arizona

UCLA

Duke

Kansas

The guys picked Duke, Arizona, North Carolina, and Kansas as their Final Four. Moving on from there, Arizona and North Carolina were picked to square off in the national championship game.

Arizona has the size and ability to beat you in a number of ways, which makes them a dangerous team in March. North Carolina lost on a buzzer beater three-pointer in the national championship last year and might be even better this year.

All we can hope for is a fun tournament full of first-round upsets and mayhem throughout. If you're interested in more in-depth analysis from the KOMU 8 Sports Department, watch our tournament preview special above.