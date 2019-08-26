Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - A scare over a recent Facebook threat has a neighborhood rethinking the safety of their children.

Police say Brian Groner took to Facebook earlier in the week and voiced he would be the next mass shooter and cited Columbine.

Neighbors of Groner voiced their concerns for the threat close to home.

"We are so close to the school, the bus stop down the street. That definitely makes me nervous and it was shocking. I did not realize he lived in this neighborhood and especially right down the street." Said Twhyla Kirby.

Many families pointed out that their child's bus stop was at the corner of Groners house on the street.

Kirby said she is more cautious of keeping her kids and grandchild safe.

"It's not as safe as it used to be" she said.

Groner was taken to custody August 21 for the post and is being charged with a felony threat of terror.

Previous KOMU reporting details Groner admitting he had studied the Columbine shooting and that it was "lame because they only killed twelve people." Police said Groner then told them, "I could do better and kill more than twelve."

Our reporter reached out to the Jefferson City School District for information regarding awareness and discussion. As of this afternoon, the communications director was not aware of the situation.

We also reached out to the JCPD public information officer twice on Friday.