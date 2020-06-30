Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Mexico on Saturday

MEXICO - A home invasion that left one man dead leaves neighbors, friends and family of the victim with questions about the incident.

Chance Davis, 25, was killed inside his home early Saturday morning. His girlfriend called Mexico police around 5 a.m. after a home invasion. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family gathered on the 800 block of West Street in Mexico to mourn Davis around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Helen Dugan lives two houses down from where the shooting happened. She said she woke up around 4:45 a.m. to noise outside her house.

"Well there was this one guy out here and he was very upset," Dugan said. "And I just heard him say 'I'm going to kill him, I'm going to kill him'."

Dugan explained she was unsure if she had heard the intruder or a friend of the victim who was upset.

"It could have been the intruder at that time but it also could have been an upset friend," she said.

Audrain County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the fatal home invasion. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mexico Public Safety or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.