Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or neglect of a child.
His arrest came after the department said it is opening a criminal investigation into his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, disappearance. She was reported missing on Wednesday Oct. 9. Detectives said Friday they now suspect foul play in her disappearance.
Columbia Police Spokesperson Steven Sapp said evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during the course of the missing person investigation.
Taryn Winkie, who lives in their same apartment complex, said she never expected this to occur in her quiet subdivision.
"I thought this was a relatively safe area, then you come home at 9 o'clock dead at night and there's police cars everywhere and people in the lake," she said.
Taylor Frantz, who also lives in the same apartment complex, said they were a quiet couple.
"It's just always weird when it hits close to home," he said. There's crime everywhere but when it's down the street it just kinda makes you wonder."