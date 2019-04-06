Netflix Price Increase Catches Customers Off Guard

Facebook
Runway conditions cited as Skywest suspends United flights to/from Columbia
Runway conditions cited as Skywest suspends United flights to/from Columbia
COLUMBIA - SkyWest, which operates some United Express flights at Columbia Regional Airport, has temporarily suspended operations "due to current runway conditions." The statement to KOMU 8 News...
Columbia Historic Preservation Commission hosts strategic planning meeting
Columbia Historic Preservation Commission hosts strategic planning meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Historic...
Missouri man charged with threatening Sen. Josh Hawley
Missouri man charged with threatening Sen. Josh Hawley
ST. CHARLES (AP) — An eastern...
Participants dance their way to raising money at MizzouThon
Participants dance their way to raising money at MizzouThon
COLUMBIA - Participants of MizzouThon, a dancing marathon on MU's campus, shouted "FTK," or "for the kids," throughout the day Saturday as they danced and raised money. MizzouThon is an event...
Runway conditions cited as Skywest suspends United flights to/from Columbia
Runway conditions cited as Skywest suspends United flights to/from Columbia
COLUMBIA - SkyWest, which operates some United...
Big Muddy Folk Festival creates an energy that is "spectacular"
Big Muddy Folk Festival creates an energy that is "spectacular"
BOONVILLE - The 28th annual Big Muddy Folk...
Columbia Parks and Rec passes out trees ahead of Arbor Day
Columbia Parks and Rec passes out trees ahead of Arbor Day
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation and...
Columbia Historic Preservation Commission hosts strategic planning meeting
Columbia Historic Preservation Commission hosts strategic planning meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Historic...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Blues beat Canucks, ready for playoffs
Blues beat Canucks, ready for playoffs
ST. LOUIS - The Blues downed the Vancouver Canucks Saturday to cap off their regular season. After clinching a playoff spot late last month, they're now prepping for the postseason and still...
Pain and Perseverance: Carli Buschjost's path to college softball
Pain and Perseverance: Carli Buschjost's path to college softball
COLUMBIA - Carli Buschjost's softball story...
St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago
St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago
CHICAGO - Following a 3-2 shootout win against...
