New Amenities Arrive At Columbia Regional Airport

Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
COLUMBIA - Chlorinated water from Albert Oakland Aquatic Center leaked into Bear Creek and killed fish, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Conservation....
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery...
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors charged...
News
Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
COLUMBIA - One teen is injured after being struck by a car while riding his bike. According to the MSHP crash report, 15-year-old Kayden Streau was riding his bike on I-70 Drive just west of E....
Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
COLUMBIA - The Montgomery County Prosecutor...
Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
COLUMBIA - Chlorinated water from Albert...
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery...
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors charged...
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
MU Athletics releases 2019 Hall of Fame inductees
MU Athletics releases 2019 Hall of Fame inductees
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics selected six former Tiger greats to represent its 2019 Hall of Fame class. The class includes athletes from 1957 all the way through 2014. Ralph Hochgrebe is one of two...
Scherzer moved to disabled list
Scherzer moved to disabled list
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals put Max...
Show-Me State Games competitor finds lost love for running
Show-Me State Games competitor finds lost love for running
COLUMBIA - Athletes competed in the Show-Me...
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
New Amenities Arrive At Columbia Regional Airport
Share: