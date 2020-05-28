New Bloomfield High School holds in-person graduation

NEW BLOOMFIELD - Graduations across the country have been getting canceled due to COVID-19.

New Bloomfield High School, however, decided to honor their seniors today in person. What was going to be one ceremony was split into three in order to practice social distancing.

One student, Robert Bradley, has gone to school in New Bloomfield since kindergarten and thinks that even though the situation was not ideal he feels even more bonded.

"We couldn't come in contact with anyone which is kind what I was expecting," Bradley said. "We have gone to school here for 13 years and to finally be done and end like this is an experience."

Even with the regulations, attendees, like Robert's dad Daryl, made the best of the situation.

"I'm glad that he's graduating, but I hate that it turned out this way," Daryl Bradley said.

Along with holding the in-person ceremony, the school honored their 55 seniors with individual Facebook posts and a live broadcast of the ceremonies on Facebook Live.