New Executive Director Gets Formally Introduced

COLUMBIA - City council members will formally introduce the Central Missouri Humane Society's newly hired executive director Mary Boatfield on Monday evening.

Jim Loveless and Linda Hutton, members of the Humane Society, will accompany her at the meeting.

Before the hire, the Humane Society struggled to get work done efficiently. They have been without a director since October 2011.

The director that was hired before Boatfield quit before her first day due to personal reasons.

Boatfield said she has a plan to get to know the community and her employees and eventually plans to move into a new building.

Boatfield previously served as the executive director of the Nashville Humane Association for twelve years

The city council meeting starts at 7pm.