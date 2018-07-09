JEFFERSON CITY - Aisha Stapleton and her two sons now have their own house, thanks to River City Habitat for Humanity.

Tuesday, the organization dedicated a rehabilitated home on Cherry Street in Jefferson City after an Open House from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"The families we partner with very often have full-time jobs where they drive a city bus or work in the prison or work at a store locally, but they can afford or can't get traditional financing to purchase a home," Executive Director of River City Habitat for Humanity Kelly Smith said.

Stapleton purchased the home from Habitat Tuesday and will pay on a 25 year interest-free loan.

"You are working 40-hour weeks and you are doing the best you canto bring home an income for your family," said Smith. "This is gonna give them that hand-up to be a home owner and also bring down their monthly expenses a little bit."

Smith said the non-profit organization receives funds from churches, individuals, businesses, home owner payments and more to help provide housing for low-income families.

Smith said she hopes to help eight families by the end of the year.