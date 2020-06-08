New Missouri law expands ability to vote from home

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
KOMU 8 skycam catches moment protesters kneel on Broadway
KOMU 8 skycam catches moment protesters kneel on Broadway
COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's downtown Columbia skycam caught the moment hundreds of protesters kneeled along Broadway. Organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest estimated around 2,000 people were...
Jamestown church reopens for in-person services with new guidelines
Jamestown church reopens for in-person services with new guidelines
JAMESTOWN - Prairie Home United Methodist...
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in the U.S. and is heading for Missouri, breaking records
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in the U.S. and is heading for Missouri, breaking records
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Two women rescued from Lamine River
Two women rescued from Lamine River
COOPER COUNTY — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers rescued two women from the Lamine River on Sunday night, according to a news release from the highway patrol. The two women had...
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Curbside pickup set to resume
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Curbside pickup set to resume
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Where do we stand on getting a coronavirus vaccine?
Where do we stand on getting a coronavirus vaccine?
(CNN) -- While coronavirus...
KOMU 8 skycam catches moment protesters kneel on Broadway
KOMU 8 skycam catches moment protesters kneel on Broadway
COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's downtown Columbia skycam...
Minneapolis City Council members intend to dismantle city's police department
Minneapolis City Council members intend to dismantle city's police department
(CNN) - Nine members of the Minneapolis City...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in the U.S. and is heading for Missouri, breaking records
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in the U.S. and is heading for Missouri, breaking records
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
CPS athletics manages summer changes
CPS athletics manages summer changes
COLUMBIA - Friday morning at Hickman High School, there wasn't much action to be seen on the fields. That's not uncommon for any CPS school on a typical summer day said Rock Bridge athletic...
Columbia coaches and student-athletes talk about racial injustice
Columbia coaches and student-athletes talk about racial injustice
COLUMBIA —You've probably heard the...
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Additional Links
Curbside Bingo
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
New Missouri law expands ability to vote from home
Share: