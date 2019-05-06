New Missouri Program Aims to Evaluate Teacher Effectiveness

JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is currently piloting a program to better measure teacher effectiveness.

The issue has been in the works for about four years, but once Missouri's waiver cleared it of meeting the requirements set by No Child Left Behind, the state was given a deadline of 2014 to complete the program. DESE is in collaboration with other school districts to experiment with the system.

"What I'm glad about is this isn't being rushed," Ann Jarrett, director of Teaching and Learning for the Missouri National Education Assocation, said. "We're taking time and working together to get something effective."

Jarrett said a big issue involved in this process is the requirement to which those who perform the evaluations are subject. The process is expected to take the rest of the school year, at which point the program will be evaluated and possibly implemented.