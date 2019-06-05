New Unclaimed Treasures Revealed

JEFFERSON CITY - Unclaimed treasures were on display Tuesday after State Treasurer Clint Zweifel opened his Unclaimed Property vaults and found some new ones. Items included a baseball signed by Kansas City Royals' Hall of Famer George Brett, cowboy spurs and a Looney Tunes tie collection.

Every year the state takes possession of old safe deposit boxes that have not been touched in at least five years. These boxes make up less than one percent of the more than $600 million in Unclaimed Property.

Whatever is found in the boxes is sorted into individual bags and put in one large envelope with the owners name on it and recorded online. People can go on their website and look for a relatives name to claim their families property.

Zweifel said, "The most moving piece for me has been the emotional connection when people see belongings maybe of their family members who have passed away are important to them, and it might be as you see here, baby pictures right, or baby shoes or an outfit that really provides the connection point for multiple generations of that family."

Since taking office in 2009, Zweifel has returned more that $113 million in Unclaimed Property to more than 347,000 accounts owners.

