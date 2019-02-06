News @ Noon_Ablock

Facebook
Columbia students would be taking city buses instead of school buses
Columbia students would be taking city buses instead of school buses
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools hopes to save money by putting students on city buses. "There is dwindling funding at the state level in regards of transportation. We spend about $12...
MU former football starter speaks about tutors and NCAA penalties
MU former football starter speaks about tutors and NCAA penalties
COLUMBIA – Recent MU wide receiver Nate...
Three overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning at Moberly airport
Three overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning at Moberly airport
MOBERLY - Three men were hospitalized after...
News
Attorney in Russian Roulette St. Louis officer case wants a new judge
Attorney in Russian Roulette St. Louis officer case wants a new judge
ST. LOUIS - According to KSDK, the attorney representing the St. Louis Police officer charged with killing his friend and fellow officer in a Russian Roulette-style shooting is requesting a new...
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools hopes to...
New bill would regulate gas station lottery games
New bill would regulate gas station lottery games
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Senate bill could put...
Gov. Parson gets opposition from his own party over money for bridges
Gov. Parson gets opposition from his own party over money for bridges
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is facing...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively...
Sports
St. Louis Blues travel to Florida to face Panthers
St. Louis Blues travel to Florida to face Panthers
SUNRISE, FL - The St. Louis Blues will be looking to win their third straight game Tuesday as they travel to the BB&T Center to put the puck to the ice against the Florida Panthers. The...
Missouri women's basketball falls to LSU
Missouri women's basketball falls to LSU
BATON ROUGE - The Mizzou Women’s...
Missouri men's basketball travels to Knoxville for a battle with No.1
Missouri men's basketball travels to Knoxville for a battle with No.1
KNOXVILLE - After the Mizzou Men’s...
