NIXON AGRICULTURE

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed two bills that would have allowed limited foreign ownership of farmland in the state.



Missouri's existing laws generally prohibit foreign businesses from owning or having an interest in agricultural land. The two measures vetoed Tuesday would have allowed foreign ownership of up to 1 percent.



Nixon said the decision of whether and how much foreign ownership of farmland Missouri should permit needs more study by the Legislature.



While vetoing those measures, Nixon also signed an agriculture bill with provisions on several topics including farm loans, University of Missouri extension districts and urban agriculture zones.