No Fatalities at The Lake of The Ozarks This Weekend

LAKE OZARK - There were no fatalities in the seven boating related incidents at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.

One incident involving a man falling overboard resulted in a moderate injury.

Five of the incidents were boat collisions, while the other two involved people falling overboard.

Also this weekend, highway patrol issued 13 tickets for boating while intoxicated.

Of the 13 boating incidents at the Lake of the Ozarks this year, there has only been one fatality.

Missouri is one of two states with a water enforcement division through the highway patrol. The other is Oklahoma.