No Injuries in Columbia House Fire

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning at the 2100 block of Pleasant Way in Columbia.

Captain John Metz of the Columbia Fire Department said neighboring residence reporting seeing smoke coming from the home around 9 a.m.

When units arrived at the home, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the above ground basement, according to Metz. Firefighters forced entry through the basement door, but found no occupants inside the home said Metz.

The fire was contained to the basement and crews extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes.

The Columbia Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.