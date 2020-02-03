No Love Lost for Longhorns

COLUMBIA - The day after Missouri announced it's leaving the Big 12 to join Southeastern Conference one Missouri Tiger talked about his dislike for the Lone Star State.

Tiger Defensive Tackle Sheldon Richardson said, "I hate people from Texas. I give people on our team from Texas a hard time because they're from Texas. I hate Texas. I just do. I hate Texas. Any other overrated state in football I pretty much hate. That's how I feel about it... Overrated. Overrated. Overrated. It's blown out of proportion. It really is. I played against their best recruits and I wasn't impressed, at all."

Mizzou hosts Texas on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FX's "Game of the Week". Texas is the only Big 12 school Missouri Head Coach Gary Pinkel hasn't beaten during his time in Columbia. He is 0-5 all-time against Texas.

When Richardson was asked about the current Tigers' losing streak against the Longhorns he said, "I know. We're going to change that."

The Tigers will attempt to back up Richardson's prediction of change this Saturday as they take on the Longhorns at Faurot Field.