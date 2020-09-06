No new COVID-19 cases for MU football team

COLUMBIA – Mizzou’s football season is three weeks away.

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and student-athletes discussed the status of the team’s health, and precautions being taken in order to stay healthy on Friday.

Drinkwitz confirmed there are no new positive Covid-19 tests for the MU football team as of this week.

One player was tested on Friday after showing symptoms but has not received results, and will be isolating until he receives negative results.

Linebacker Jamal Brooks and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire said linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside have been two of the team’s leaders, stepping up and encouraging teammates to follow precautions and stay safe.

“He told us, try to stay away from downtown, really he just echoed what coach told us, you know all that stuff is going to be there, the bars, the parties, all that's going to be there so, he really just tried to get us to stay away from downtown,” said Brooks.

“Kobie has definitely been reminding us… just controlling the variables, you can control, and making sure the team social distanced and all,” said McGuire.

The team has its third scrimmage of the season on Saturday, September 5.