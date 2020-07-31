No one hurt after early morning apartment complex fire

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire in a duplex at 300 Clinkscales road at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the City of Columbia, there were two people inside who exited the duplex safely with no injuries. One firefighter was evaluated for a minor injury, according to the release.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of being called and put out the fire in 10 minutes, according to the release.

----------

Original 7a.m.:

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a fire at a four-unit apartment complex in western Columbia.

Division Fire Chief John Metz said six units responded to the fire at the 400 block of Clinkscales Road early Wednesday morning.

Chief Metz said there were no injuries. He said by the time the fire units responded, all tenants had evacuated. It’s not clear how many tenants live inside the complex.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated. The original headline said it was an apartment complex, but KOMU 8 has changed this to reflect the correct term of duplex.]