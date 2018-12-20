Noon News in Review- 5.31

On KOMU 8 News @ Noon for Thursday, May 31st we covered fire investigators on the scene of the Brookside Apartment Fire, a fatal motorcycle accident in Mexico, two Boone County Sheriff's Deputies wrecks and in our Caption It Contest, a mid-Missouri cutie with an ice cream cone. A reminder, you can watch our noon newscast streaming live on your phone of computer at this link. www.komu.com/streaming-newscast