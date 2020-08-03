Noon News in Review- 6.7
Here's what you may have missed on KOMU 8 News @ Noon. Passengers took to the skies today on the first flight to go from Columbia to Atlanta this morning. Then, scientists at St. Louis Universtiy are conducting a clinical trial of a vaccine for the last remaining strain of meningitis, for which no vaccine is available. See this and more in the videos provided.
