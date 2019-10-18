Noon News Recap for Wednesday, June 27

Facebook
LGBTQ community fights back against Columbia church's sermon
COLUMBIA — After a controversial sermon at The Crossing on Sunday, the LGBTQ community is calling for those involved to cut ties with it. The Crossing's co-pastor Keith Simon gave a...
Some Landmark Bank positions to be eliminated after merger
COLUMBIA - Simmons Bank, the Arkansas-based...
Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Camden County...
Jefferson City project aims to remove barriers for homeless
JEFFERSON CITY - The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect begins Friday. The event provides support for those experiencing homelessness, or who are near homeless, to become self-sufficient. The...
LGBTQ community fights back against Columbia church's sermon
COLUMBIA — After a controversial sermon...
Princeton Review names MU one of the best colleges
COLUMBIA - The Princeton Review named the...
Get paid $1,000 to watch Disney movies, plus a free year of Disney+
Walt Disney once said, "All dreams can come...
Some Landmark Bank positions to be eliminated after merger
COLUMBIA - Simmons Bank, the Arkansas-based...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Even in injury, Lewis still contributing to Bruins
De Smet quarterback AJ Fraser took the snap, faked a handoff on the read option play and started running toward the line of scrimmage midway through the second quarter of the Spartans’ game...
Battle's biggest questions heading into Jefferson City
Things were uncharacteristic in every sense of...
How they prepare: following the Tolton Trailblazers' routine on game week
For many Tolton football fans, setting aside...
Noon News Recap for Wednesday, June 27
