NoonNews1114

Officials confirm hunting incident in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Officials confirmed there was a hunting incident Saturday night. Boone County sheriff's deputies and several medical units responded to Highway 124, just east of U.S. Highway 63...
Police arrest one in connection to shots fired call in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one...
Deputies: Bomb threat reported on interstate bus was false
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies were dispatched to the...
News
One detained following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person has been detained...
Police arrest one in connection to shots fired call in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one...
Deputies: Bomb threat reported on interstate bus was false
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies were dispatched to the...
Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Tigers burnt by Phoenix, lose first game on the road
GREEN BAY, WI- The Missouri Tigers burn out on the road against the Green Bay Phoenix and lose their first road game 72-64. For the first time this season, the Tigers played a full game without...
Tigers swamped by Florida, lose fourth straight
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers were swamped by...
Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City...
