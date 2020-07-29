North Callaway district moves to four-day school week

KINGDOM CITY - The North Callaway R-1 School District is going to a four-day school week.

The plan affects North Callaway High School, Auxvasse Elementary School, Williamsburg Elementary and Hatton-McCredie Elementary beginning with the 2017-2018 school year.

According to a press release, the district asked parents how they felt about moving to this approach and nearly 66 percent supported the change, 21.3 percent were undecided and 13 percent were against it.

"We continue to struggle with finances," Superintendent Dr. Bryan Thomsen said.

Thomsen said the district considered four factors when making the decision, including the impact on student achievement, the financial impact, whether it is a good fit for the community and the impact on staff recruitment.

"That's our first priority to look at students' achievement," Thomsan said.

He said the district chose to take Mondays off since there are a lot of school activities on Fridays, as because some state holidays are on Mondays.

Thomsen said, in order to keep the minimum required hours for school, the district decided to go 35 minutes longer each day of the four-day week.

"I think the 35 minutes may be something it takes time to adjust to," Thomsen said. "But overall, it's a great philosophy for them to get one more day off just spend with their families or work."

The district is now working on details of how it will operate on a day-to-day basis. The district is anticipating saving around 1 percent, or about $100,000, of its total annual budget with the change.