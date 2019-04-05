North Callaway vs. Hermann Week 10 Thursday
|Date
|Opponent
|
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|So. Callaway
|Home
|L
|13-27
|8-31
|Tipton
|Away
|L
|20-40
|9-7
|Fulton
|Home
|W
|35-9
|9-14
|Bowling Green
|Away
|W
|35-0
|9-21
|Montgomery County
|Home
|W
|27-7
|9-28
|Wright City
|Away
|W
|55-21
|10-5
|Van-Far
|Home
|W
|46-6
|10-12
|Clopton
|Away
|W
|41-6
|10-19
|Marionville
|Home
|W
|42-15
|10-25
|Hermann
|Home
|W
|34-14
|10-31
|South Callaway
|Away
|L
|12-28
|
After a rough 1-4 start to the 2011 season, North Callaway went on a tear, winning 7 games in a row and making it all the way to the state quarterfinals.
Quarterback Jake Haubner is back for his senior year and is coming off a solid season in which he was named 2nd Team All-Conference.
His favorite target figures to be fellow senior Vance Allen, a receiver who is back for his final campaign.
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
