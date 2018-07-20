Nostalgiaville Moves the 1950s Into the 21st Century

KINGDOM CITY - A popular tourist store off of Interstate 70 will close its doors in December to focus solely on its online store. Owners Ron and Judi Dunwoody opened NostalgiaVille USA in January 1996 and have watched tourists come in and out the front door for the last 18 years.

Click here to see photo gallery.

The roadside memorabilia store has brought in many people from across the nation and around the world.

Ron Dunwoody said the hardest part about switching to the online store will be missing the interaction with the public.

"When people come in here, especially when they're a little bit older, they want to tell the story of their first date in the '57 Chevy or their dad owned a '57 Chevy that they borrowed for that first date. We're just not going to have that interaction with the folks on the Internet."

NostalgiaVille USA will continue to sell off the in-store inventory at 20 percent off until closing time near Christmas. After that date, the business will continue celebrating the memories of the 1950s on the web at nostalgicstuffusa.com.