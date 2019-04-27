Nuclear Plant Supporters Rally

JEFFERSON CITY - The bill giving permission to build a second nuclear power plant in Callaway County will be dead in three days, if the Senate doesn't take action. Because of this, more than 50 people gathered outside the state Capitol on Tuesday showing support for the Callaway County nuclear power plant permit bill. The bill would allow utilities to charge consumers extra money for building the plant. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder spoke positively about the bill at the Lewis and Clark park during the rally. The bill passed in the House last week, 121-21. Building on the success through the House, Missourians for a Balanced Energy Future organized the event.

While those outside the Capitol were discussing the bill, inside, the nuclear power plant permit bill wasn't mentioned at all. Sponsor Senator Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, says those with a lot of pull at the Capitol are putting the bill on the backburner. "In order for this thing to move forward, we need them to come to the table with us, talk to us about their concerns. We've been doing this for months," he said. Kehoe hopes the bill will pass in the Senate before Friday.