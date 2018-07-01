Officers take Jefferson City kids shopping for Christmas

JEFFERSON CITY - Kids filled shopping carts with toys Saturday as law enforcement officers took them Christmas shopping as part of the annual Take Our Youth Shopping (T.O.Y.S.) event.

The goal of the event is to fill the Christmas wish-lists of kids who need it most.

"We have this chance to give kids who may not have Christmas a chance to do something fun," Jefferson City Police Department Captain Doug Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said they talk to school districts to identify kids who need the shopping event most.

Providence Hughbanks is a six-year-old that went shopping with an officer today. She got a Kayla doll, jeans and a pie face game.

The Jefferson City Police Department hosted the event, but many other law enforcement agencies also participated including:

Cole County Sheriff's Department

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Missouri Capitol Police

Missouri Department of Corrections

Lincoln University Police Department

Xavier Otto, a six-year-old shopper, was the only kid that got to shop with a SWAT team member. His mother said he was excited because he thinks their uniforms look like ninjas. Otto said he got a Ninja Turtle toy today, his favorite character.

"These are great kids. They are a lot of fun. They're really appreciative," Shoemaker said.

The kids arrived to the event in police cars and were greeted by Santa when they got to Walmart.