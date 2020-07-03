COLUMBIA - Construction crews of Magellan Midstream Partners found an oil leak last week in Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area.

Crews are putting in a new natural gas pipeline below the Missouri River.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there is an old petroleum pipeline down there since the '30s. This pipeline has been leaking oil and over 50 gallons have leaked into the soil.

Vic Bogosian, wildlife biologist for Department of Conservation, said this has probably been happening over many years.

"There hasn't been any crude oil through this area for 30 years. So odds are this isn't a recent leak, it's something that happened a long time ago and they are just now discovering it," said Bogosian.

Oil hasn't gotten into the Missouri River yet, it is still in the soil of the Conservation Area.