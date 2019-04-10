Old Kinderhook Building Lodge and Conference Center

CAMDENTON - Old Kinderhook announced plans to build a new Lodge and conference center.

Old Kinderhook is a golf and residential community in Camdenton and hopes the new development will expand its business season.

We do really well during the summer but it always falls off in the fall and in the wintertime just like it does typically at the lake," Executive Director Bob Renken said. "So we felt like by growing that part of the resort and creating some amenities that would be attractive for wintertime, an indoor pool and outdoor ice skating rink, and be able to attract the corporate and business traveler that would really expand our seasons and opportunities.

The plan includes a new 84-room lodge, a 250-person conference center, an indoor and outdoor pool, and a seasonal ice skating rink.

Renken said Old Kinderhook did a market study, which showed the area was ready for the new development.

"Our feasibility study showed that there is a need for this type of facility in central Missouri and we feel like we can capture a lot of that business here at the lake," Renken said.

Renken said the project will take about 12 months to build and will cost about $10 million.