One hospitalized after shooting in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in north Columbia Monday evening, according to the Department.

In a release, CPD announced that 23-year-old Karl Otto Henson was arrested with armed criminal and first degree assault.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a cell phone sale on the 1500 block of Riva Ridge Court. Henson shot the buyer in the leg after he allegedly ran into the woods without paying for the phone, police said.

"I heard a gun shot which could've been fireworks, a car backfiring, I didn't know at the time," eyewitness Mason Craig said. "I looked outside, and I saw two people running behind the duplex's farther up on the cul-de-sac."

Craig said he saw the people running in between two houses on Riva Ridge Court and saw them run behind the top of the cul-de-sac.

The Boone County Sherriff's Department along with its K-9 unit helped in the search for the buyer in the woods. Authorities said the buyer later showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they detained Henson at the crime scene.

There were no other injuries or property damage.