One man dead in Columbia shooting

Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus in the SEC football schedule. KOMU 8 Sports has confirmed Missouri will now host Kentucky next Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. It will air on the SEC...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football...
News
CVS, Walgreens to help distribute COVID vaccines to nursing homes
(CNN) -- The federal government has made a deal with retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens to help distribute coronavirus vaccine -- once one or more gets authorized -- to long-term care facilities...
MSHP holds 'Use of Force' forum; promotes deescalation training
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway...
Ousted diversity director sues St. Louis County
CLAYTON — The ousted diversity director...
Missouri to host Kentucky next Saturday, travel to Florida on the 31st
COLUMBIA- COVID-19 continues to make a ruckus...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Weather
Support for renewable energy has reached a 'ceiling effect'
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to rapidly reduce the carbon footprint humans have been leaving behind since the mid-1700s, the beginning of...
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing...
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is...
Sports
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 8 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the Blair Oaks Falcons traveling to Southern Boone to take on the Eagles. Last week, Southern Boone went across the border to...
Athletic trainers see an increased role as fall sports progress
COLUMBIA - Athletic trainers are seen as the...
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High School Football scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football...
One man dead in Columbia shooting
Share: