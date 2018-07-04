One person critically injured following collision

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was critically injured following a car accident near US 54 West Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Meyers said the driver in the black sedan tried to cross westbound US 54 and pulled into the path of the silver Mustang and the cars collided in the intersection. Meyers said the driver of the black sedan ejected as the car rotated off the west side of the road. The Mustang rotated into the median area.

Meyers said he doesn't know how many occupants were in the Mustang.

"There were at least two," Meyers said. "One was taken to University Hospital and one to St. Mary's, but there may have been a third."

A Ford pickup was damaged on a corner from the black car following the collision.

Meyers said investigators will look into the airbag module information and compare that data with the witness statements.