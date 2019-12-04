One person wounded in Jefferson City shooting NOON

JEFFERSON CITY - A 23-year-old man was injured in a Jefferson City shooting late Wednesday morning. Police said it happened in the 200 block of Pine Street around 10:30 a.m.

East Elementary School, Simonsen Ninth Grade Center and Jefferson City Academic Center were placed on lockdown following the shooting as a precautionary measure. The schools were removed from lockdown a short time later.

Police originally said the victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but later said the victim had at least one wound. Police also said they were able to speak with the victim after the shooting took place.

Police said they were looking for at least two suspects who they believe fled the scene and were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker told KOMU 8 News police found a gun in the area of the shooting. Shoemaker said the department believes it was used during the shooting.

Shoemaker said anyone who has information about the shooting should come forward. He said to call Jefferson City police at (573) 634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.