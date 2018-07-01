One suspect on the run after high-speed car chase

BOONVILLE - Officials have one man in custody and were searching for another Monday after both men were involved in a high speed car chase that caused three schools to go into lockdown.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Reinsch said a state trooper tried to stop a car near mile marker 104 on Interstate 70. The driver didn't stop and sped away, reaching speeds of 100 m.p.h.

Reinsch said the driver stopped at the rest area near Boonville where officials took him into custody. The passenger got away.

Reinsch said the highway patrol had a perimeter set up and a helicopter and K9 unit on scene.

During the chase, Boonville High School, Boonslick Technical Education Center and Hannah Cole Primary School were on lockdown.

Reinsch said the driver is being held in the Cooper County Jail, and it was determined there was a federal marshal's warrant out for his arrest.

Reinsch said he does not know if the men were armed.