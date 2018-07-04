COLUMBIA - Monday was the last day for Columbians to donate toys, school supplies and hygiene products to Operation Christmas Child.

The boxes full of donated items will then be sent off to children in impoverished countries.

Volunteers at Operation Christmas Child said they hope to send items to 9.8 million children in more than 100 countries.

Operation Christmas Child has been operating for 20 years, but this is the first year Columbia has had drop off locations for the community to donate its items.

"Independently churches and schools have been collecting boxes," Nancy Anger, relay coordinator for The Crossing Church. It's been going on for quite a while. I remember that, probably 15 years ago I made a shoe box and brought it into my church. But there hasn't been an official spot to bring them."

The Crossing Church and Parkade Baptist Church both wanted to collect at least 800 donations. The Crossing currently estimates to have collected 1,100 packages with Parkade passing its goal.

All mid-Missouri donations will be shipped off to Denver, where they will be processed. Those boxes will then be sent to Mexico, Togo, and Guyana.

While the in person donation period is over, people can still visit the charity's website to purchase and build a box online.